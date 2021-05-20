United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.23

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and traded as high as $30.32. United Bancshares shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 834 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,812.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $36,675.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,162.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,347 shares of company stock valued at $198,168. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in United Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

