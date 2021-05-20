Alta Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $25,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $272.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.74 and a 200 day moving average of $271.55. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

