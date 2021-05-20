Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,379.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $25.27 million and $14,379.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.69 or 0.01380800 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002889 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,295.01 or 0.99739457 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 724,109,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

