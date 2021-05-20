JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

NASDAQ JD opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

