YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YETI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,569 shares of company stock worth $8,766,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in YETI by 217.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,660 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.