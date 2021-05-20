iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Boosted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 440,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after acquiring an additional 110,157 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 97,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 509,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter.

MBB traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,441. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.46.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

