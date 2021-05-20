Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060,094 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,697,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.53. 901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $137.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

