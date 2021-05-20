Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.67. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,153. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.91. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.42 and a 1 year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

