Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

