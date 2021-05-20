Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $135.58 and a 1-year high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

