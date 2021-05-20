Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Performa Ltd US LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.7% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $266.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.22 and a 200-day moving average of $271.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

