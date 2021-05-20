Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.30.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $307.93 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $114.92 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.24 and a 200-day moving average of $272.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.