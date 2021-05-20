Truist Securiti Comments on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRPL. Wedbush upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

PRPL opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Purple Innovation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

