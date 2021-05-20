Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 525.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.35 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

