Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.62 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of SCVL opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.45 million, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $66.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCVL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

