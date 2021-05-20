MetaHash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.06 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $46.18 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00423634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00213331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.32 or 0.00999340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034310 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,728,636,504 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,109,474 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

