View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. View has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter valued at about $489,836,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in View in the first quarter worth about $39,227,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in View in the first quarter worth about $15,249,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in View in the first quarter worth about $11,100,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,730,000.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

