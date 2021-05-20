Maker (MKR) Price Tops $4,079.97 on Major Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and approximately $638.91 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,079.97 or 0.09854314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.14 or 0.01169350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00101189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053843 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 993,095 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

