Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Up to $17.74

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $19.50. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 16,641 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLRS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $4,434,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $509,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

