National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.79

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 1527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.
Several analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08.
National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
