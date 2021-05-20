National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.79

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 1527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in National Grid by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

