JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $31.71

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.71, but opened at $32.87. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 4,358 shares.

JKS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,446,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after buying an additional 436,489 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,701,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

