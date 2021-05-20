CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $14.85

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $15.48. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 5,952 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $542.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 5.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.