Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,966,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after buying an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,538,000 after purchasing an additional 121,671 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 888,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

CBOE opened at $111.60 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

