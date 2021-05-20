Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 410 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,032,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

CRWD opened at $198.71 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

