Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 4.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,514.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,602.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,075.84. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

