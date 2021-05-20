Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $248.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.