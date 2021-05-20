Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 1.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,177,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $447.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.74.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.