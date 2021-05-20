Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $288.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,922.47 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.57.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

