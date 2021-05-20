Fernwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,121 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of SLG opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

