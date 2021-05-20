Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after buying an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $190,214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $205.57 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $143.27 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.65 and its 200 day moving average is $227.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

