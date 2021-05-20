SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,544. SVMK has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

