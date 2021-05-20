Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.26 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

GRPN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. 1,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62. Groupon has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

