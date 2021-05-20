Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 61.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.33. 9,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,135. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

