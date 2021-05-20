Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 225.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,810. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

