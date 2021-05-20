DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 26,250 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $221,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 772,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,024,000 after acquiring an additional 147,383 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,740. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $362.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

