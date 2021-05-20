Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 1,528 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $12.07 on Thursday, reaching $691.72. 3,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,509. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $653.19 and a 200 day moving average of $639.47. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.29.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

