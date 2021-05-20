DE Burlo Group Inc. Takes $11.53 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 283,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,000. Synchrony Financial comprises 2.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.68. 74,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,186. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.