Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

