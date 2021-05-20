Jillian B. Thomsen Sells 13,391 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $245,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

