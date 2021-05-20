SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 1,975 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SIBN opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in SI-BONE by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $6,252,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

