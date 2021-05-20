QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 17,100 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $305,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,954.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $209,777.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.05 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $967.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in QuinStreet by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

