Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) COO Purchases $12,300.00 in Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) COO Andrew D. Sklawer bought 15,375 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 124,625 shares in the company, valued at $99,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BBI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 713,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,061. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $57.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. Research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 333,169 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 46,423 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.