Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $33.35. Cutera shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 452 shares traded.

Specifically, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $610.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

