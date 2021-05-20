Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX):

5/6/2021 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $45.00 to $50.00.

4/30/2021 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $50.00.

4/12/2021 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Tempur Sealy International is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. 1,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

