Analysts Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.86. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

FUL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of FUL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.34. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,517. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $35.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,434,253.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,151,089. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

