Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

