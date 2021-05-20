Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 85.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 230.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 4,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 415,611 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 167.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 476,347 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.72 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,147,276 shares of company stock worth $75,470,113. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

