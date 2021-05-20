Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 608 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $115.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.