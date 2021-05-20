Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $175.16 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

