Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $104.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

